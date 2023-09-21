English Market staying open until 9pm for Culture Night 2023

21 September 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork’s iconic English Market welcomes visitors this Culture Night

Traders at the English Market are busy preparing for a night of fun, food, music and ‘Pure Cork Culture’ ahead of the annual Culture Night series of events, which takes place this Friday, 22nd September 2023.

For one night of the year only, the renowned city centre cultural landmark will open it’s doors to celebrate Culture Night from 6pm to 9pm. A selection of English Market traders will be open exclusively, serving traditional tastes and local treats, ranging from handmade sushi rolls to local cheese and charcuterie, wine tasting and samples of traditional Cork favourites. Local musicians will enhance the already vibrant atmosphere of the market for the occasion.

Speaking ahead of Culture Night, Brendan Walsh, Property Manager with Lisney Real Estate at the English Market added, “The people of Cork are in for a real treat this year as Culture Night returns to the English Market, for the first time in three years. We are delighted to be welcoming back visitors to experience an evening full of atmosphere and entertainment. Culture Night provides us with the opportunity to showcase the locally produced food we have available here right in the city centre, and to give something back to the people of Cork who support us year in, year out. We look forward to welcoming everyone on Friday for an evening of cultural celebrations.”

List of Traders Open on Culture Night:

Maki Sushi

The Chicken Inn

Bubble Brothers

The Roughty Foodie

Noonan’s Butchers

K. O’ Connells Fish

Hederman Smoked Fish

The Sandwich Stall

The Real Olive Company

Coughlan’s Butchers

Cafe Marius

The Market Gallery

The Farmgate Restaurant

On the Pigs Back

The Farmer

O Flynn’s Sausages

Terra Ignis

Alternative Bread Company