Cork’s Velo Coffee Roasters signs new contract with ALDI

26 September 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Coffee Contract with Cork-based supplier part of €26m package of new contracts with four Irish suppliers

Velo Coffee Roasters have signed a new contract with ALDI, which will see them introduce a new El Salvador blend product to Irish shelves. The new EL Salvador blend is a winner of the Blas Taste Awards.

The Cork City based company currently employs 14 people and won the Grow with ALDI programme in 2018. In addition to the new product hitting the shelves, Velo already supplies ALDI with Specially Selected Velo Tandem Ground and Whole bean Coffee products.

Announcing the new contracts with Velo, Colin Breslin, Managing Director of Buying and Services, ALDI Ireland, said: “At ALDI, we are committed to supporting our Irish producers, meaning our customers can enjoy the very best products Ireland has to offer, and our suppliers can reach new markets with their produce. Velo is an exciting product that we have included in our product range and the coffee has proven exceptionally popular. This new deal we are announcing today is testament to the partnership we have built. The scale of this investment, shows how much we value this relationship with Velo – how we want to help them sustain and grow their business, how we’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with them throughout what have been a few challenging years, and how we want to help them create new jobs across the country. We look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, stated:

“I am pleased to be here at ALDI today and to hear of their support for Irish producers. Providing producers with a route to market such as this is of key importance to help them grow their businesses, create employment, and support economic activity across Ireland.

“I welcome ALDI’s continued commitment to Irish suppliers and their support to producers around the country. This €26m announcement is an indication of the scale of ALDI’s commitment, to support their suppliers, to develop their businesses and bring top quality Irish produce to households in Ireland and internationally.”

Rob Horgan, Owner at Velo Coffee Roasters, added: “We’re really excited to continue our partnership with ALDI. In the five years since winning the Grow with ALDI programme, that’s exactly what our business has done. This latest deal is great news for us, our staff and those who like our coffee products. We’re excited to bring our new award-winning El Salvador blend to the Irish market.”

Commenting on the current economic environment and the impact of inflation on consumers, Mr. Breslin said:

“We remain steadfast and committed to our value offering; we won’t be beaten on price, and that is something that our customers can always rely on. ALDI’s commitment to further embedding and expanding our value offering has never been more relevant and remains our key business priority.

“Part of that is working with our expanding Irish supplier network to ensure we continue to supply the quality Irish products that consumers want at the best prices. We’re proud to have reduced prices on over 200 products since June, including across family staples and household essentials. As input costs improve for us and our suppliers, we will continue to work hard on reducing the price of a basket of goods even further.”