Leading social work academic to support frontline practitioners

26 September 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Health industry News

A Cork-based Heart of Frontline Practice, which is a voluntary alliance providing frontline practitioners with reflective practice spaces to support them in their work, will hosting an online seminar on 17th October 2023 from 11-1pm

‘Relationship-based practice in social work and social care management’ will be facilitated by Dr Sylvia Smith, a leading social worker and academic. The event is open to all frontline practitioners in health, education, social care, social work, justice and community & youth services.

Dr Smith teaches on the Masters and Doctorate in Social Work programmes at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust in London. A social worker for over 35 years, she has been an educator for almost as long, holding frontline, senior practitioner and management/leadership roles within the statutory, voluntary and private sectors.

This online seminar is one of a series of initiatives organised by the Heart of Frontline Practice alliance to offer frontline practitioners time and space to reflect on topics that sit at the heart of their work.

The subsidised cost of this not-for-profit event is €30. Tickets via Eventbrite or contact Robyn Pinkham on robyn.pinkham@relationshipsinpractice.ie