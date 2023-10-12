Text alert system to let businesses know when water is off

12 October 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

New system will allow business to be get outage information in real time

Uisce Éireann today launched their new awareness campaign promoting a text alert service designed to provide important updates to business customers in Cork.

The service, supported by Cork Chamber, ensures that businesses stay informed about planned or unplanned water outages, as well as drinking water restriction advisories, such as boil water notices.

Significant investment has already been made to upgrade water services in Cork as part of Uisce Éireann’s continued commitment to ensure a clean, safe and reliable water supply for everyone. Water supply outages, both planned and unplanned, occur from time to time, and we understand these can be disruptive to businesses and their customers.

The new text-based service enables business customers to receive local updates. To sign up to the text alert service, businesses can visit our website at www.water.ie/business-updates. Signing up is easy and only takes a few seconds.

Once signed up, businesses will receive timely alerts in the event of network issues that may cause a water outage or affect water quality lasting four hours or more. We will assess the issue and provide affected businesses with relevant information, including the anticipated duration of the outage.

Head of Water Operations for Uisce Éireann, Margaret Attridge said: “We understand the inconvenience and disruption water outages can cause to businesses. We also understand the importance of keeping our customers informed. That’s why we are launching our awareness campaign for our text alert system to provide local updates to our business customers in Cork, enabling them to plan and adapt accordingly. By signing up to this service, businesses can stay prepared and minimise any potential impact. We are committed to improving our communication channels and providing the best possible service to our customers.”

CEO of Cork Chamber, Conor Healy said: “Being able to provide customers with real-time information is essential in this day and age. It will allow for businesses to plan and react to any water service outage in a much more efficient manner.”

In addition to this new business service, Uisce Éireann continues to provide detailed, local and national information about services and supply issues on its website www.water.ie. All customers can enter their address or Eircode to access targeted local information about their water supply. Updates are also issued via Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @IW_Care.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie