15 October 2023

By Mary Bemingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The 2023 Shine A Light charity sleepout called Focus Ireland Shines A Light took place at Pairc Ui Chaoimh this weekend. Cork businesses joined sponsors Bord Gais Energy, along with hundreds of people across the country, in sleeping out to raise funds to help change the lives of those experiencing homelessness. A staggering sum in excess of €845,000 has already been raised through the event.