Broadband now available in Templemartin (Bandon/Ballincollig)

14 October 2023

By Mary Bemingham

mary@TheCork.ie

National Broadband Ireland, the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan on behalf of the Government, has said that almost 6,400 Cork properties in its Templemartin deployment area can now pre-order a high-speed fibre broadband connection. The area covers the rural surrounds of Bandon and Ballincollig just outside of Cork City.

82,000 premises in County Cork are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, County Cork will receive €314M of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

There are 6,383 Cork premises in the Templemartin deployment area that can join the National Broadband Ireland network. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living near Templemartin to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Cork and there is a total of 24,651 premises that are available to pre-order or order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county with 7,047 connections made so far.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that Cork premises near Bandon and Ballincollig can now order high-speed broadband services through the National Broadband Ireland network. This will enable users to experience the life-changing benefits that high-speed broadband provides. Presently, almost 24,700 homes, businesses and farms can order high-speed fibre broadband to connect to the National Broadband Network in County Cork. This includes over 4,800 premises in the rural surrounds of Carrigaline, almost 9,500 near Midleton, and over 2,300 near Youghal.”

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.

Some 64 RSPs have already signed up to sell services on the National Broadband Ireland network and55 are certified as ready to start providing connections as of today. To see the retail broadband providers that are currently licensed to sell on the National Broadband Ireland network, visit NBI.ie/buy.

National Broadband Ireland contractors have been on the ground across the country and over 196,927 premises nationwide can order or pre-order broadband on the NBI network so far.

The National Broadband Ireland website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

Keep up to Speed!

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates at www.nbi.ie to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progresses in their area.

Broadband Connection Points

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home rollout, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) nationwide. 950 of these sites, including Public BCPs, are now ‘live’. Public BCPs – which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area. Other BCP categories include schools and marts.

BCPs will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism. You can view BCPs at www.nbi.ie/bcp-map/. An example of some of the locations of Broadband Connection Points in Cork include the Castletownkenneigh Community Centre, Caheragh Community Hall and Aghabullogue Community Centre. Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also being connected for educational access as part of the NBP.