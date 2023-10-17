Kevin O’Leary Silversprings Awarded Opel Aftersales Dealer of the Year 2023

17 October 2023

By Tom Collins

Kevin O’Leary Silversprings, Main Opel Dealer in Cork, has been awarded the Opel Aftersales Dealer of the Year 2023 title. Kevin O’Leary, Dealer Principal, was presented with the accolade at the annual Opel Dealer Conference, held at Gowan Auto’s new Distribution Centre in Citywest, followed by The K Club, Straffan, on 11th October.

Celebrating 60 years in business in 2023, the Kevin O’Leary Group was first established in 1963 by Kevin O’Leary Senior. Today, the company is run by his sons, John and Kevin, employing over 150 people in Silversprings, Bandon and Clonmel. The extensive Group operations span across new vehicle sales, parts, servicing, used car sales and contract lease and fleet management business. The Group also operates two CVRT test centres and a number of retail businesses.

Over the decades, the Kevin O’Leary Group has deservedly earned its reputation for providing a comprehensive, quality motoring service to individual and corporate customers. Their noted customer focus and attention has ensured strong customer retention and trustworthiness from their clients.

Garreth Wilson, Head of Aftersales at Opel Ireland, said, “Alan Dennis, Aftersales Manager, and his team in Silversprings, have consistently delivered excellent customer service across all crucial Aftersales KPIs. They delivered a strong Opel Parts performance again in 2023, and fully embraced all aspects of our business including Opel Service Club, and our Eurorepar all-brands parts programme. The team fully immersed itself in our training schedule and garnered strong customer satisfaction and retention by embracing a can-do attitude for Opel Aftersales. There can be no doubt Kevin O’Leary Silversprings is a worthy winner of the Opel Aftersales Dealer of the Year 2023 accolade and I congratulate the team whole-heartedly.”

Kevin O’Leary, Dealer Principal, said at the Opel Dealer Conference, “I am absolutely delighted to be bringing the Opel Aftersales Dealer of the Year 2023 award home to Cork. It is indeed gratifying to know that my team’s continued efforts are recognised by the Distributor, and I personally thank all the customer-facing team and our Opel technicians for their absolute dedication to our company and Opel. I can’t accept this award without acknowledging our very valued customers. We thank them sincerely for all their support throughout the years and we very much look forward to seeing everyone in 2024 at Kevin O’Leary Silversprings.”