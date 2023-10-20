Lidl Glanmire reopens following closure due to Storm Babet

20 October 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Lidl are pleased to announce Lidl Glanmire has reopened following a closure, along with many local businesses, due to severe weather caused by Storm Babet earlier this week. Following extraordinary efforts from Lidl’s store team and local contractors, Lidl is pleased to open its doors this evening to serve the Glanmire community following a challenging few days.

Speaking about the reopening of the store, Regional Managing Director for Lidl’s Southwest region and Regional Distribution Centre in Charleville, Tara O’Connor, said: “We are so proud of the incredible hard work by our store teams in Cork over the last number of days. The teams have all pitched in, kept spirits up and done amazing work to ensure we were able to open our store quickly and safely and once again serve the Glanmire community.”