Cork GP shares tips for good gut health this winter

24 October 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Dr Phil Kieran gives advice for taking care of our tummies

A Cork GP and TV presenter is encouraging people to consider good gut health when making food choices.

National Food Day takes place annually on October 24th, and is a global movement that aims to help people to “Eat Real,’ with a vision that includes consuming food that is healthy, affordable, and sustainably produced.

Dr. Kieran, a Cork GP and TV presenter emphasises the importance of gut health when making meal plans: “Maintaining a healthy gut is crucial, especially when you’re heading into the winter season. Changes in routine, dietary choices, and stress can all impact your digestive system. Taking proactive steps to support your gut health, such as staying hydrated, eating mindfully, and considering the use of a reliable probiotic, can really help us get through the winter months.”’

Dr. Kieran shares his top tips for maintaining optimal gut health: