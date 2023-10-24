Cork GP shares tips for good gut health this winter

24 October 2023
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
Dr Phil Kieran gives advice for taking care of our tummies
A Cork GP and TV presenter is encouraging people to consider good gut health when making food choices.
National Food Day takes place annually on October 24th, and is a global movement that aims to help people to “Eat Real,’ with a vision that includes consuming food that is healthy, affordable, and sustainably produced.
Dr. Kieran, a Cork GP and TV presenter emphasises the importance of gut health when making meal plans: “Maintaining a healthy gut is crucial, especially when you’re heading into the winter season. Changes in routine, dietary choices, and stress can all impact your digestive system. Taking proactive steps to support your gut health, such as staying hydrated, eating mindfully, and considering the use of a reliable probiotic, can really help us get through the winter months.”’
Dr. Kieran shares his top tips for maintaining optimal gut health:
Stay Hydrated: Proper hydration supports healthy digestion and overall gut function. The human digestive system relies on an adequate water supply to perform its essential functions effectively. Water helps break down food, aids in nutrient absorption, and facilitates the smooth movement of waste through the intestines. Insufficient hydration can lead to constipation and sluggish bowel movements, increasing the risk of digestive discomfort and related issues. By staying adequately hydrated, individuals can support regular bowel movements, prevent dehydration-related digestive problems, and promote a healthy gut environment. Remember, drinking enough water is a simple yet crucial step in maintaining proper gut function and overall well-being.
Mindful eating: Practicing mindful eating plays a crucial role in promoting gut health. By being mindful of what and how we eat, we can better support our digestive system. Mindful eating involves savouring each bite, chewing thoroughly, and paying attention to hunger and fullness cues. This approach helps the body digest food more efficiently and prevents overeating, which can strain the gut. Additionally, choosing nourishing and gut-friendly foods, such as fibre-rich fruits and vegetables, supports a healthy microbiome and improves digestion. Mindful eating fosters a positive relationship with food, leading to better gut health and overall well-being.
Regular Exercise: Incorporating regular exercise into your routine not only benefits your overall health but also plays a significant role in maintaining gut health. Physical activity stimulates bowel movements and helps regulate digestion, preventing common issues like constipation. Whether it’s a leisurely stroll on the beach, a swim in the pool, or exploring your local surroundings, staying active promotes a healthy digestive system. Prioritising regular exercise can help you enjoy your down time without the discomfort of gut-related problems.
Consider a Probiotic Supplement: For some people a probiotic supplement can alleviate tummy problems, especially during busy periods or times of stress. Travelling, changes in diet, and exposure to new environments can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria. A high-quality supplement, like Alflorex, can help restore and maintain a healthy gut flora, promoting proper digestion and reducing the risk of gut-related issues.