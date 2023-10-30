Affordable Housing Scheme at Heathfield, Ballincollig

30 October 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council, in partnership with Murnane & O’Shea Limited, this week launched a new Affordable Housing Scheme at Heathfield, Carriginarra, Ballincollig to the west of Cork city.

The new scheme follows on from the success of earlier Cork City Council Affordable Housing schemes at Newton Heights (Boherboy Road), Cluain Chaoin (Tower), Crann Darach (Montenotte) and Ardrostig (Bishopstown).

Lord Mayor of Cllr. Kieran McCarthy welcomed the launch of the scheme, saying: “Heathfield is significant part of Cork City Council’s growing Affordable Housing portfolio. It will be an ideal place for those looking to get a foot on the property ladder, and to start putting down roots in an already thriving, vibrant community of Ballincollig, with all the wonderful amenities the town has to offer.”

Commenting on the launch of this new Affordable Housing Development, Brian Geaney, Assistant Chief Executive, Cork City Council, said: “The launch of the Heathfield Affordable Housing scheme marks another important milestone in Cork City Council’s ambitious target to deliver affordable, quality homes for eligible applicants in Cork. The Heathfield scheme is our fifth Affordable Housing scheme in recent times and demonstrates our commitment to deliver on Cork City Council housing targets, as set out in the Government’s National Housing Plan, Housing for All”.

It is envisaged there will be significant interest in the development of 70 homes, comprising 54 three-bedroom houses and 16 two-bedroom houses, being made available for sale under Cork City Council’s Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme.

The development consists of A2 rated architecturally designed homes, comprising a mix of 2 and 3 bedroom semi-detached homes and townhouses in this well-established area with the benefit of excellent transport links, recreation, educational and leisure facilities.

The homes will be available for sale from circa 20% below current market prices to those who qualify for the Affordable Housing Scheme. The two bedroom homes will be available from €281,000 and three bedroom homes available from €301,000.

The Heathfield Affordable Housing Scheme homes will generally be available for first-time buyers who do not already own a property, although exceptions will apply for ‘Fresh Start’ applicants.

Income limits apply and potential applicants are advised to familiarise themselves with the qualification criteria and the documentation required, details of which are available on https://heathfieldballincollig.ie

Under the terms of the scheme, purchasers will enter into an affordable dwelling purchase arrangement with the local authority, which will see the council retaining a percentage equity share in the house equal to the difference between its market value and the price paid by the purchaser.

Applications may be made between 12 noon on Tuesday 14th November 2023 and 12 midnight on 5th December 2023 via an online application portal, available on https://heathfieldballincollig.ie