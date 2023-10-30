Cork City Flooding

30 October 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment team met this morning for the 4th day in a row to review the forecasted Super Spring Tides this evening that is expected to result in tidal flooding in low-lying areas of Cork City Centre at high tide.

Diversions will be put in place to ensure traffic can still circulate safely. Any restrictions will be eased as appropriate and as quickly as possible to minimise disruptions. Road users are asked to plan their journeys and to travel with caution and follow diversional signage, it is put in place for your safety.

Motorists are advised that Wandesford Quay and Sharman Crawford Street will be closed from 5.30 p.m. this evening until after the tidal flood has receded and diversions will be in place.

Streets which will be affected by this event include:

South Terrace;

Sawmill Street;

Rutland Street;

White Street;

South Mall;

Union Quay;

Morrisons’ Island;

Wandesford Quay;

Lavitt’s Quay.

Crosses’ Green

High tide times of note are as follows:

30/10/2023 18:22 p.m.

31/10/2023 06:41 a.m. & 18:59 p.m.

Cork City Council will continue to monitor the situation will continue to be monitored. We will be posting regular updates to our Twitter (@corkcitycouncil) account as well as the City Council’s website (www.corkcity.ie)