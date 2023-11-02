Hugh Wallace calls on restorers in Cork to get involved in the next series of The Great House Revival

2 November 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Now more than ever, architect and television presenter, Hugh Wallace wants to meet people who are getting creative with their housing solutions – be it a one room cottage, an abandoned hay shed or something in between, he wants to hear from you!

Produced by Animo TV, the fifth series of The Great House Revival is currently looking for homeowners to feature. In particular they are looking for homeowners who have planning permission (if needed) and who are going on site to start their builds before Christmas.

As the series is filmed over one year, the home would need to be mostly complete by September 2024 to be included in the show. Hugh and his team will follow the progress of restoration projects across the country, as owners reclaim beautiful buildings from the past to transform them into spaces for modern-day living.

Hugh Wallace said:

“I can’t wait to travel the length and breadth of Ireland once again to follow more brave restorers as they embark on their restoration journey. We’re looking for wonderful projects from Cork to showcase as many fabulous properties across the nation as possible”.

Maya Derrington, series producer and director of The Great House Revival said:

“All over Ireland there are properties in need of serious repair and love, and The Great House Revival champions the bravery of those willing to take them on. Suitable projects include any old buildings that are about to undergo a restoration to be transformed into a home: church conversions, Garda stations, farmhouses, or Georgian townhouses and smaller city terraced homes. No restoration is too small.”

If you, or someone you know is about to embark on a restoration of any kind, Animo TV want to hear from you – email property@animotv.ie