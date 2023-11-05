Cork Teenagers encouraged to apply for €45,000 fund to make a difference in their local communities

5 November, 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Arachas, the country’s largest national insurance broker, with origins based in Cork, has announced a major new educational fund worth €45,000. The funding is available through Arachas’s parent company, the Ardonagh Group. Through this fund, Arachas aims to empower teens with dreams to make a difference in their communities and create positive change.

Arachas and Ardonagh Group are calling on Cork teenagers, aged between 13-19, to apply for a portion of the ‘Bright Future Prize’ funding before the deadline of 10 November, 2023.

Applicants are asked to propose a project or a cause close to their heart and outline how they will use the funding to help make their chosen community better, brighter and stronger. The prize is funded by Arachas’s international partner – Ardonagh Group, whose charity, ACT (Ardonagh Community Trust), hosts the prize. Ardonagh Group is one of the world’s leading independent brokers with 10,000 employees and is led by Irishman David Ross.

Candidates are required first describe a little bit about themselves, outline their project and finally share how they will use the funding to make their idea a reality. The categories for entries are:

Your Community: Making a difference to the people around you

Your Planet: Protecting the environment and taking a stand against climate change

Your Vision: Driving positive change through entrepreneurship or innovation

Your Passion: Sharing your love for music, the arts or sport with more people

Commenting on the awards, Sarah James, Project Manger ACT, said: “The Bright Future Prize has already given €68,000 to young people, whose winning ideas have ranged from designs for a self-build wind turbine kit, martial arts for elderly people and a video game to support teenagers’ mental health. Cork teenagers have until Friday 10 November to apply and we look forward to reading their exciting new ideas.”

“By providing funding, the business hopes to help young Irish people realise the power of their dreams and their ability to create positive change. Last year, one of the Irish teenagers who won was Sara O’Beirne from Leitrim. She is passionate about renewable energy and designed an eco-turbine blade made from wood. Over the past two years, Sara has been designing and testing her innovative self-build wooden wind turbine kit.”

Thanks to funding from the Bright Future Prize, Sara has been able to take her design to the next stage, purchasing the machinery to build her wind turbine. Sara initially plans to sell her blades locally, but ultimately, she wants to take them across the world, particularly in Africa where affordable, renewable, and reliable energy is so important to establish.

ACT supports making the world better, brighter and stronger for all. Since the charity’s launch in 2017, together with its supporters and Ardonagh colleagues, it has raised more than £5 million for causes and communities.

Candidates have until Friday 10 November to apply. To apply, please visit: https://www.ardonaghtrust.org/bright-future