6 November 2023

By Tom Collins

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s annual car raffle will see one lucky driver become the owner of a 2024 Citroen E-C4.

Tickets cost just €5 and can be purchased online at www.guidedogs.ie or at events run locally by our nationwide volunteer fundraising Branches.

The draw takes place on 7 February 2024. Rules apply, which can be viewed on the Guide Dogs website.