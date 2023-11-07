Ookla names eir Fibre as Having Cork’s Most Reliable Broadband Speeds

7 November 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

In recent weeks eir was been ranked as the provider of Ireland’s most reliable broadband speeds in an analysis by Ookla®, global leader in connectivity intelligence. In Cork, eir Fibre Broadband was verified as the most reliable broadband speeds.

According to Ookla’s assessment, eir Fibre’s ‘Consistency Score’ has achieved an impressive 91.39% in Ireland, securing their position at the top of this category and making eir Fibre Broadband the only firm to score above 90% in the Ookla analysis.

Additionally, eir Fibre’s ‘Broadband Latency’ stands at a remarkable 9.90ms. These results signify that eir’s fibre network not only offers the most consistent broadband speeds in Ireland but also the best broadband latency, a key performance metric for online gamers.

eir is delighted to announce today that this analysis of Speedtest Intelligence® data collected in Q2-Q3 2023* by Ookla® has identified eir Fibre as the provider of Ireland’s most reliable broadband speeds.

Susan Brady, Managing Director eir Consumer and Small Business said: “This is a hugely important validation for eir from Ookla. Our customers tell us they need fast and reliable broadband speeds to meet the growing demands on connectivity for family life, work and for their businesses.

“eir’s purpose is to connect for a better Ireland by delivering sustained investment in cutting-edge communications technology and extensive network expansion to drive the future of connectivity.

“A number one ranking from Ookla reaffirms our commitment to providing the best broadband and mobile experience in Ireland, empowering homes and businesses across the country. eir’s Gigabit Fibre Broadband sets itself apart with its unbeatable reliability and low latency, offering customers a broadband experience that’s consistent, dependable, and perfect for any online pursuit, whether it’s streaming, remote work, or competitive gaming. Pair that with the best 5G availability on mobile and you’ll stay connected wherever you are.”

eir has committed to rolling out its Gigabit fibre broadband network to 1.9 million premises, or 84% of homes and businesses, by 2026. Supported by more than €1 billion in investments to date, with an additional €250 million committed annually through to 2026. eir’s FTTH programme rollout will deliver fibre connectivity to 250,000 homes and businesses each year.

As well as broadband, investment is facilitating eir’s expansive 5G network rollout, with ultra fast data speeds now available in almost 600 locations across Ireland, as well as €4 million investment in transforming and upgrading its key retail stores. Ookla® has also named eir’s mobile network as the best latency and best 5G availability based on analysis of Speedtest Intelligence® data.**

Consumer Data

To showcase how customers are using Ireland’s fastest and most reliable network, data compiled by eir reveals that, on average, each FTTH household customer has used a staggering 4,936 GB of data thus far in 2023, equating to approximately 7.7 hours of HD video streaming per day.

Sunday tends to see the highest volume of data usage, accounting for 16% of traffic since last year. Thursday, a day of the week when many workers commonly travel to the office, experiences the lowest volume of data used, accounting for 13.6% of data consumption in the last 12-months.

In 2023, Sunday 24 September saw the highest volume of data (8.3 petabytes) used in Irish households as people opted to remain at home amidst wet and cold weather. In contrast, Tuesday May 30 was the quietest day for data usage (5.4 petabytes), coinciding with the warm and sunny start to this year’s summer season.