Christmas at The Metropole Hotel

26 November 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Metropole Hotel is inviting people to celebrate the festive season in the heart of Cork City. The hotel has launched details of this year’s Christmas Experience which includes breakfast, dinner, supper and entertainment throughout Christmas Day.

Guests will be treated to a welcome reception with mulled wine in the hotel lobby, a Christmas cocktail on arrival along with a special gift in their room. The packages also include a three course dinner in The Met restaurant on Christmas Eve, a three course lunch with prosecco and wine on Christmas Day and a supper buffet later that evening. Guests can sit back and enjoy board games, books and newspapers in the hotel’s Tearoom.

Roger Rusell, General Manager of the Metropole Hotel said; “Christmas is such a special time at the Metropole Hotel which has been treating guests to a relaxing and stress-free festive experience for 126 years. Our team members will be on hand to look after people’s every need and to ensure they celebrate a truly festive breakaway in the heart of Cork City. We are really looking forward to welcoming friends old and new to celebrate our favourite time of year with us.”

The three night Christmas Experience package is from €695 per person based on two people sharing while the two night Christmas Experience package is from €550 per person based on two people sharing. A €100 deposit is required within 24 hours of booking.

Single occupancy and triple occupancy packages are available and guests can avail of parking for the duration of their stay.