26 November 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The annual Cork Lions Club Christmas Appeal has been launched. The well-known charity is seeking donations from the public.

This years event will be an Online Charity Auction. Bidding opens Mon Dec 4th 10am and will close Fri Dec 8th at midnight.

“We are appealing to the businesses in Cork to donate vouchers for goods or services which we will auction to generate funds for our Annual Christmas Food Appeal –

if you are interested in supporting our fundraiser please email auction@corklionsclub.ie”