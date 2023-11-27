More details emerge on Cork to Limerick Motorway route

27 November 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Identification of the reduced road corridor, expanded active travel infrastructure, transport hubs, freight hub, enhanced public transport integration and environmental integration for the N/M20 Cork to Limerick project have been published today
The N/M20 transport “is a unique road solution that will significantly enhance safety for all transport users, improve the health and wellbeing of the bypassed communities, support regional and local economic growth, and implement transport decarbonisation measures from the Climate Action Plan”.
The N/M20 Cork to Limerick Project is based upon on a “first of its type”, multi modal view to improving connectivity, safety, and economic links between the cities of Cork and Limerick, and ultimately Galway. Today’s announcement follows consideration of extensive public feedback and of evolving climate, environmental and transport policy. The project update focuses on the following elements:
- Reducing the width of the mainline corridor from 500m to 200m. A further reduction identifying the proposed fence line will take place over the next 12 months.
- Identifying the location of junctions, link roads, side roads and active travel corridors.
- Expanded provision of Active Travel infrastructure for walking and cycling from 80km to 100km.
- Provision of Transport Hubs to facilitate interchange to public transport services, car sharing, active travel, and en-route EV charging facilities.
- Provision of a Freight Hub to provide HGV parking, welfare, and en-route EV charging facilities.
- Developing further opportunities to enhance Public Transport and encourage transfer to bus and rail.
- Developing best practice for environmental, biodiversity and carbon management.
Webinars
Public online webinars will be hosted by the project team at 7pm on the 29th November and the 6th December 2023, with login details provided below.
Public Online Webinar – Wednesday 29th November 2023 at 7pm (link below)
N/M20 Cork to Limerick Project Update – Public Webinar 1
Public Online Webinar – Wednesday 6th December 2023 at 7pm (link below)
N/M20 Cork to Limerick Project Update – Public Webinar 2
Property owners are notified by post and invited to consult with the project team, either in person in Limerick or Mallow, or by online or telephone meetings. For further information contact the project office at info@corklimerick.ie or telephone (061) 973730.