Midleton Distillery launches corporate gift service

27 November 2023

Irish Distillers, producer of some of the world’s most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys, has launched a ‘Midleton Distillery Collection corporate gifting service’ for businesses.

Midleton Distillery Collection, Irish Distillers’ direct-to-consumer ecommerce site, brings together the company’s full portfolio of Irish whiskeys including Jameson, Redbreast, Midleton Very Rare, Powers, the Spot Whiskeys, Method and Madness and Knappogue Castle for customers in select markets around the world to purchase and enjoy.

Midleton Distillery Collection’s new corporate gifting service is designed specifically for corporate users who wish to gift colleagues, customers, clients or business partners throughout the year to mark company successes and milestones or to celebrate seasonal holidays such as Christmas.

Businesses can make bespoke orders from Irish Distillers’ selection of whiskeys across seven global brands, as well as personalised gifts, merchandise, office-focused items, such as notebooks and water bottles and an exclusive corporate range, reserved for customers who have a corporate gifting account with Midleton Distillery Collection.

A registered company name, company address & valid VAT or tax number is required to create a corporate gifting account on the Midleton Distillery Collection website. Once an account has been created, users can upload recipient details, browse the corporate gifting collection and select their chosen product(s).

One of the key features of the corporate gifting service is the option to have products from a single order shipped directly to multiple recipients in different locations. The online platform automatically calculates the tax, duties and shipping costs for the whole order, eliminating the need for additional administration and paperwork. Users can also access tracking information for each individual recipient via their account.

Simon Fay, Business Acceleration Director commented, “With the launch of the Midleton Distillery Collection website in July this year, we brought together our full portfolio of award-winning Irish whiskeys in one convenient ecommerce site for customers to browse, purchase and enjoy in markets around the world. With the launch of the new corporate gifting service, we are taking this offering one step further.

Midleton Distillery Collection corporate gifting service offers gifting on another level, providing access to a premium gift selection from Midleton Distillery, the heart and soul of Irish whiskey, with personalisation features, exclusive offers tailored for corporate customers and the functionality to ship to multiple addresses. This allows businesses to take the heavy lifting out of seasonal gifting and to show appreciation for colleagues at pivotal company milestones.”

Midleton Distillery Collection Corporate Gifting service currently ships to the Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom (Northern Ireland, England, Wales, Scotland), Germany, Switzerland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan and China.

