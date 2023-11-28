Social Democrats select City candidate

28 November 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

What: Social Democrats Selection Convention for the Cork City North West ward

Where: Metropole Hotel, MacCurtain Street, Cork

When: 7pm

The Cork North Central branch of the Social Democrats will hold a Selection Convention this Thursday 30th November 2023 for the Cork City North West ward at 7pm in the Metropole Hotel. Chairing the meeting will be Ciarán McCarthy, candidate for Cork City South West.

Commenting on the upcoming Selection Convention, Cork North Central constituency chair Daithí Ó Sé said: