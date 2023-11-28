Social Democrats select City candidate

28 November 2023
By Elaine Murphy
What: Social Democrats Selection Convention for the Cork City North West ward
Where: Metropole Hotel, MacCurtain Street, Cork
When: 7pm
The Cork North Central branch of the Social Democrats will hold a Selection Convention this Thursday 30th November 2023 for the Cork City North West ward at 7pm in the Metropole Hotel. Chairing the meeting will be Ciarán McCarthy, candidate for Cork City South West.
Commenting on the upcoming Selection Convention, Cork North Central constituency chair Daithí Ó Sé said:
“The Social Democrats will be competitive across Cork City in the 2024 local elections and after Thursday, we will have a candidate for the North West ward for the first time. We are excited and determined to meet as many voters as possible and get our candidates elected to Cork City Council.”