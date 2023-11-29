‘Santa’s Magical Market’ at Marina Market is fundraising for Enable Ireland disability services

29 November 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Santa’s Magical Market’ at the Marina Market

Santa Claus will be be meeting all the children and families at the market right up to December 23rd. Local disability charity, Enable Ireland has been chosen as this year’s charity partner and during the festive period, visitors to Santa at Marina Market can tap to donate €2 to Enable Ireland and place a ribbon on a tree within the market. These donations will support Enable Ireland’s children’s centre in Cork.

Families can wander through snow-kissed woods, pose with the amazing ‘Polar Express’ train, journey on to the magical Christmas village, help the elves make toys at the Elf Toy Workshop, make treats at Mrs Claus’s bakery, and pay a visit to the South Pole Post Office. Finally visitors will meet Santa himself in his snow covered grotto where each child will receive a present and there is an optional printed photo provided by Resolute Photography, Munster’s leading event photographers. Optional extras such as children’s gifts, photo prints, or treats from Mrs Claus’s bakery can be selected at the time of online booking.

A big bonus for many of this experience is that it’s dog friendly. The event is also fully accessible, and there’s a sensory hour each Sunday morning from 11am-12pm.

Tickets are priced at €12 for adults, €10 for babies aged 0-23 months without a gift or €15 with a gift, €15 for children aged 23 months + without a gift or €22.50 with a gift.

For further details and bookings see www.santasmagical.market or follow @santasmagicalmarket on social media.

You can support Enable Ireland by donating online Enable Ireland has provided disability services in Cork for nearly 70 years. They are the lead agency for three Children’s Disability Network Teams (CDNT’s) at the Lavanagh Centre in Curraheen. The Children’s Disability Network Teams have been set up as part of the national Progressing Disability Services (PDS) Programme. These teams provide supports and services for children, young people and their families from birth to 18 years with complex disabilities. Services and supports provided to children and families include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language, psychology and social work along with hydrotherapy from its purpose-built pool. Enable Ireland also provides respite services to children and young people from Lavanagh House on its site in Curraheen.

Enable Ireland provides adult services including adult training, person centred planning, job coaching, therapies and transport services from centres and hubs in Ballincollig, Ballintemple, Carrigaline and Mallow. It also provides vital respite services for adults from Ard Na Mara House in Ladysbridge.