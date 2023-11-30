Double header in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on December 9th in memory of double winning legend Teddy McCarthy

30 November 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Galway and Meath will play Cork in a double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, December 9th at a special event to commemorate the unique career of Teddy McCarthy

Teddy’s untimely passing in June of this year brought the GAA world to a standstill, as fans and players across the country remembered a true icon of the game. Teddy McCarthy remains the only player to win Senior All Ireland titles in both hurling and football in the same year as part of the double winning teams in 1990. His memory will now be celebrated in the most fitting manner with the visit of old rivals, the Meath footballers and Galway hurlers to the Páirc.

The fixtures against John Cleary’s and Pat Ryan’s Senior Cork sides will throw-in at 3pm and 5pm, respectively. Specially commissioned memorial trophies will be presented to the winners of each game.

At the launch of the Teddy McCarthy Tribute, Marc Sheehan, Chairperson of Cork GAA said, “Teddy’s passing reminded us of how lucky we were to have one of the greatest players of the game to walk amongst us. His contribution to club and county was remarkable, and there is no doubt that Teddy had a role to play in his beloved Sarsfields winning not one, but two county championships this year. We are grateful to Meath and Galway for agreeing to these fixtures, and look forward to a great day out at the Páirc on December 9th.”

The day will begin with a function for Teddy’s colleagues from the 1990 teams, who will also be introduced to the crowd at half-time in the respective games. Mini-games will include Glanmire Ladies Football, Sarsfields and Passage Underage teams as well as the North Mon First years.

Also on the day, a series of interviews will take place with some of Teddy’s former colleagues and opponents at a special event in the Seandún room.

Match tickets are priced €20 and €17 (OAPs & students) and are available to purchase here https://am.ticketmaster.com/gaa/teddymccarthy. All U16s are free. All proceeds go to the Teddy McCarthy Memorial Fund. The GoFundMe link for this fund is https://www.gofundme.com/f/teddy-mccarthy-memorial-fund

The games will also be live-streamed on Rebels Online – https://gaacork.ie/teddymac/ – allowing for Galway and Meath fans to watch the games from the comfort of their own homes. A special edition of “Legends”, featuring interviews about the late Teddy McCarthy, will be recorded on the day and aired over the Christmas period.