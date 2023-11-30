Complimentary alcohol-free ‘zero’ beer for designated drivers

30 November 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

NolaClan, the award-winning group behind some of the country’s most popular venues, including The Oyster Tavern off Patrick’s Street in Cork City, is proud to today announce a special initiative aimed at promoting responsible driving and a safe return home during the always party-infused festive season. With Christmas being the busiest time of the year for socialising, this initiative is an effort to prioritise both safety on our roads and a safe return home. The Irish owned group of much-loved venues today announce they will be offering a complimentary Heineken 0.0 to all designated drivers, throughout all its nationwide venues, for the whole month of December!

Partygoers who assume the responsibility of being the designated driver will be rewarded with a refreshing Heineken 0.0, on the house. All they need to do is present their car keys and quote this initiative to the staff or barmen on-site.

“We are delighted to launch this initiative across our venues nationwide, including Cork’s The Oyster Tavern, to encourage the vital message of getting home safely this Christmas” said Alan Clancy, Owner of 37 Dawson Street, winner of late bar of the year 2023.

The initiative comes at a time when finding reliable transportation home after a Christmas night out can be a challenge. By offering a complimentary Heineken 0.0 to designated drivers, the venue hopes to incentivise and appreciate those making the selfless choice to ensure everyone in their group gets home safely.

Lisa Doyle, Head of Marketing for the group, added:

“Everyone knows the nightmare it can be trying to get a taxi home during the festive season, and undeniably we all have memories of being stuck over the years. As much as this offer is aimed to help reduce traffic accidents this Christmas, it’s also aimed to simply help people get home safely after a great night out in one of our venues”.

It has been confirmed that Cork’s The Oyster Tavern will be included in the list of venues running this initiative throughout the entire month of December.