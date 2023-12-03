State’s first transgender candidate selected to run for Social Democrats in Cork City North West

3 December 2023
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
Local Politics
Transgender and LGBT+ campaigner Saoirse Mackin has been selected by the Social
Democrats to contest the 2024 Local Elections in Cork City North West.
Speaking at the selection convention in Cork’s Metropole Hotel last week, Saoirse said:
“I feel honoured to be standing as a candidate for the Social Democrats, a party that
shares my ambition for an inclusive and fairer society where everyone is treated equally
and with respect.
“If elected, my priority areas will include the provision of more affordable housing,
improved public services, universal access to healthcare and the development of quality
cycle infrastructure in Cork. I will also campaign for better local amenities, such as
upgraded parks, green spaces, playgrounds and sports facilities.
“While I am proud to be the first transgender candidate running for election in the
Republic of Ireland, it is my intention to be a public representative for the entire
community if I win a council seat in Cork City North West next June. It is particularly
exciting to be running for the party under the new leadership of Holly Cairns, who is one
of the most impressive politicians of our generation.”
Welcoming the selection of Saoirse Mackin, Holly Cairns TD and Leader of the Social
Democrats said:
“Saoirse is exactly the kind of candidate we want to see running in next year’s local
elections – one who is honest, principled and committed to our party’s vision for a more
equal Ireland.
“As an advocate for transgender rights, Saoirse can help highlight the deficiencies in
services and supports that members of her community face on a daily basis.
“I know that Saoirse will be an exceptional public representative if elected and I’d like to
wish her every success in her campaign.”
Saoirse, who is a member of the Social Democrats’ National Executive, works as a
Community Engagement Officer and studies part-time at University College Cork.
She co-founded Trans+ Pride Cork in 2022, which was set up to lobby for better
healthcare services for transgender people and the wider LGBT community. Saoirse,
who lives in Blackpool is also involved in a number of community organisations,
including the Cork Cycling Campaign.