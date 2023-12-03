State’s first transgender candidate selected to run for Social Democrats in Cork City North West

3 December 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Local Politics

Transgender and LGBT+ campaigner Saoirse Mackin has been selected by the Social

Democrats to contest the 2024 Local Elections in Cork City North West.

Speaking at the selection convention in Cork’s Metropole Hotel last week, Saoirse said:

“I feel honoured to be standing as a candidate for the Social Democrats, a party that

shares my ambition for an inclusive and fairer society where everyone is treated equally

and with respect.

“If elected, my priority areas will include the provision of more affordable housing,

improved public services, universal access to healthcare and the development of quality

cycle infrastructure in Cork. I will also campaign for better local amenities, such as

upgraded parks, green spaces, playgrounds and sports facilities.

“While I am proud to be the first transgender candidate running for election in the

Republic of Ireland, it is my intention to be a public representative for the entire

community if I win a council seat in Cork City North West next June. It is particularly

exciting to be running for the party under the new leadership of Holly Cairns, who is one

of the most impressive politicians of our generation.”

Welcoming the selection of Saoirse Mackin, Holly Cairns TD and Leader of the Social

Democrats said:

“Saoirse is exactly the kind of candidate we want to see running in next year’s local

elections – one who is honest, principled and committed to our party’s vision for a more

equal Ireland.

“As an advocate for transgender rights, Saoirse can help highlight the deficiencies in

services and supports that members of her community face on a daily basis.

“I know that Saoirse will be an exceptional public representative if elected and I’d like to

wish her every success in her campaign.”

Saoirse, who is a member of the Social Democrats’ National Executive, works as a

Community Engagement Officer and studies part-time at University College Cork.

She co-founded Trans+ Pride Cork in 2022, which was set up to lobby for better

healthcare services for transgender people and the wider LGBT community. Saoirse,

who lives in Blackpool is also involved in a number of community organisations,

including the Cork Cycling Campaign.