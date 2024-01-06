Cork County Council’s LHQ Gallery Presents ‘The Books We Haven’t Read’

6 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council’s Library Head Quarter Gallery is excited to present ‘The Books We Haven’t Read’ a solo exhibition by Elize de Beer. The exhibition, which includes a series of screenprints, a large-scale paper tapestry and artist’s books, presents the idea that there is more power to the books we have not yet read than the ones we have.

A key work in the exhibition is a large-scale paper tapestry made from prints of discarded books covers, as well as a sculpture consisting of handmade book covers. The exhibition is created from de Beer’s personal library yet hints at the vital importance of the public library space in providing access to books.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn says,

“It is apt that this exhibition about books we haven’t read is being presented in our County Library Headquarters. Our libraries have over 50,000 members across the county, borrowing 1.4 million books and eBooks per year. There is potential learning and nourishment in every book and on every page. Elize has worked towards this exhibition with the support of the Council through an artist bursary award. Her work is inspiring and thought provoking, we are immensely proud to present this exhibition to the public.”

Elize, a printmaker, book artist and sculptor, has been strongly influenced by her dyslexia. Her fascination with written language has made her consider books as objects with immense power.

Elize says “Looking at recent stories both locally and abroad, books remain powerful and often contentious objects. Book banning and the censorship of knowledge is not a new concept for readers or librarians. Even though it seems that all information can still be accessed digitally, the physical book and library space still plays an important role in creating safe spaces that encourage the exchange of knowledge.”

The exhibition will be opened by Aoibhie Mc Carthy, Director of Sample Studios on Thursday the 11th of January at 6pm, and will run until the 16th of February 2024.

Elize will host a zine making workshop on the 13th of February from 12 to 2pm, where attendees will learn how to make their own zine from idea to distribution. The workshop is open to all ages. Spaces are limited, so booking is required, to book a place email arts@corkcoco.ie.

The LHQ Programme is supported by the Arts Council.