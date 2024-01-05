Cork English College welcome 60 different nationalities in 2023

5 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

In 2023 Cork English College marked its 45th year of operation by welcoming 60 different nationalities from across the world to Cork. From Argentina to Armenia, Peru to Portugal, or Spain to Sri Lanka, thousands of students passed through the doors of one of Ireland’s longest-running English language schools for a truly international & multicultural experience in both their adult & junior centres.

During July alone, CEC hosted over 1,250 teenage students from 17 different countries in their Summer centres at Douglas Community School & Munster Technological University (MTU). Students who’d come to improve their English language but to also to enjoy a pure Cork experience visiting attractions around the city & county whilst also enjoying specialised sports training such as rugby with Munster Rugby, golf with Fota Golf Academy, and even football with coaches from Valencia CF in Spain.

“We were thrilled with how 2023 went for us, to have 60 different nationalities from Europe, Latin America, Asia & the Middle East with us in Cork was really fantastic. Not many schools in Cork or indeed Ireland can claim to have such a diverse mix, across the year & on a monthly basis. It’s a testament to the quality of service our team provides, and the dedication of our partners around the world who promote the school & Cork as a premier study destination” – Sonny Kennedy, Marketing Manager.