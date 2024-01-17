Patients with minor injuries attending the Cork Affidea ExpressCare clinic during January

17 January 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

HSE patients attending the Cork Affidea ExpressCare clinic are paying €75 fee since the start of this week

Last week, the HSE announce a pilot project whereby HSE patients could attend the clinic for the month of January. While there was no charge initially to patients, from Monday January 15th a charge of €75 will be in place, in line with the Health (Out-Patient Charges) Regulations. This is in line with the fee charged at HSE injury units.

There are a number of exemptions:

1) A person with a medical card 2) Someone with a referral from their GP or Emergency Department 3) Someone who is admitted to hospital as a result of their attendance

The initiative means that all HSE patients can arrive directly at the city centre clinic without an appointment, just as they can with HSE injury units. This service is similar to (and in addition to) the injury units in Cork city, Bantry and Mallow.

This initiative will run until January 31st and will assess if providing additional access can help to reduce number attending city emergency departments at busy times.

GPs can also refer patients directly to Affidea ExpressCare.

Patients with minor injuries which are unlikely to need hospital admission can use this service eg broken bones, sprains, dislocations, minor burns and scalds.

Options for urgent healthcare in Cork include:

Your Local Pharmacist

Your local GP

South Doc, the GP Out of Hours Service.

Injury Units in Cork city, Bantry and Mallow.

Emergency Departments are open 24/7 and all emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients will be prioritised.

Affidea ExpressCare is open seven days a week from 10am to 8pm.

It is located at the Elysian, Eglington Street in Cork city and the Eircode is T12 KTD1.

