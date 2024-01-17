Carrigaline News

17 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sub Zero Weather

Carrigaline experienced sub-zero weather this week with -5 degrees recorded on Tuesday morning. All the main roads were salted and gritted and traffic flowed freely. Work on the land is at a standstill, most livestock are indoors with silage and winter feed in plentiful supply.

Men’s Shed

Carrigaline Men’s Shed which has a host of activities within the Shed on a weekly basis are now concentrating on two of their annual fundraising events, their table quiz in the GAA on

Saturday February 17th in the GAA Pavilion and their Variety Concert in Carrigaline Court Hotel on Sunday March 24th. On Monday the Walking Group, conscious of the frosty conditions, took a short walk around the town. The pitch and putt and golfing groups will give their activities a skip for a few weeks. The Men’s Shed website which is live is still being developed can be viewed on carrigalinemensshed.ie. The Men’s Shed choir are singing at 11.15am Mass in Carrigaline this Sunday. Meetings of members specifically interested in woodwork will be held later this month. The Shed Eircode is P43 C668. Enquiries Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Tidy Towns

At last Monday night’s meeting, under the chairmanship of Niamh Brody, the newly elected Chairperson, an extensive program of activities and actions for 2024 was discussed and proposed. A report of the successful daffodil bulb planting campaign where volunteers from Tidy Towns and 12 other clubs in Carrigaline planted over 6,000 bulbs was given by Hazel Kelleher. The relocation of the pottery sculpture and the erection of the pottery information sign were discussed. It was agreed to clean and replant the long roadside garden by the soccer club and to develop a butterfly garden by O’Regan’s pharmacy both on the Ballea Rd. Chairperson Niamh Brody proposed that all businesses be approached with a view to getting Main Street freshly painted in brighter colours. It was decided to launch the Carrigaline Tidy Towns 2024 campaign in the second half of February.

Aifreann

Bhí Aifreann trí Gaeilge á chéiliúradh ag an An tAth Micheál Ó Connail ar an Domhnach seo caite 14ú Eanáir ar a 10.00 roimh nóin. Léigh Alan Ó Briain na léachtaí agus can Róisín Ní Nuanáin an Psalm. Léigh daltaí ón nGaelscoil Guí an Phobal faoi chúram Muinteóir Clár agus dhein páitsti, atá ag ullmhú don Céad Comaoineach an bliain seo, an ofráil. Chan an Cór Gaeilge iomainn oiriúnach faoi stiúradh Aisling Allan, tionlacan le Hugh Courtney agus sheinn an grupa cheoil tradisiúnta ceol binn. The next Aifreann trí Gaeilge will be on Sunday February 11th at 10.00am beidh billeoga Aifrinn ar fáil ag na dóirse.

Social Swimming

Carrigaline Social Swimming Group is back in action at the excellent pool plus jacuzzi, sauna and steam room at Carrigaline Court Hotel Leisure Centre.

A new ten-week term began on Thursday, January 18 th for only €80 but new members are most welcome any Thursday on a pay-per-swim basis for only €10. First night FREE! It’s a relaxed fun hour of exercise every week for every type of swimmer (and non-swimmer), so why not give it a try and get active for 2024? Enquiries to 086-8221320.

Athletic Association

Carrigaline Athletic Association’s Annual General Meeting takes place on Wednesday January 24th in the Lions Youth Centre at 8pm. They would love to have more people help out with the running of the club, so if you are interested please go to the meeting or let them know.

Club Céilí

A great night was had on Saturday night last in the Bandroom in Carrigaline when a big crowd of young people attended the Céilí. The next Club Céilí will be held on Saturday February 10th at 7.30 until 9.00pm. Enquiries Fionán 087 818 5111.

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise are busy planning the running of this year’s County Fleadh which will be hosted by the branch. The committee which is being set up will include members of the County Board. The branch will need to do major fundraising to cover expenses. A number of sub committees will be set up to head up the stewarding, catering, publicity and Gaeilge etc. The event will be held in the Douglas Community School and Gaelscoil na Dúglaise. For the new season music and singing classes are in full swing with a number of new families joining the branch since Christmas.