Cork Cine Club’s New Season Begins on 25 January

18 January 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Films Shown on Thursday Nights in Cork College of FET, Douglas Street Campus

CORK CINE CLUB returns with its 25th Season of bringing the best of independent international cinema to Cork audiences. The new season runs from 25 January until 18 April, showing films from France, Romania, Poland, Spain, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. They are screened on Thursday nights at 8pm in Cork College of FET, Douglas Street Campus.

Tickets €8.50/€7 [concession] are available online from www.tickets.ie, or by cash or card at the door. For details, trailers, reviews and more, see www.corkcineclub.com.

The season opens with the French charmer, Driving Madeleine [Une Belle Course], which scored an impressive 96% critics’ approval on Rotten Tomatoes. A seemingly simple taxi ride across Paris evolves into a profound meditation on the realities of the driver, whose personal life is in shambles, and his fare, an elderly woman whose warmth belies her shocking past.

There are no films on 15 February, 28 March or 4 April. Foreign language films are subtitled. Shorts may be shown before the feature film.

Cork Cine Club is non-profit and run entirely by volunteers. Its mission is to give local audiences the chance to see a range of world cinema not usually available on commercial cinema screens. Since its founding in 2010, the Cine Club has offered more than 200 of the best in independent films to Cork cinephiles.