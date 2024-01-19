Youghal Medieval Festival – A Great Benefit to Youghal

19 January 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A recent report commissioned by The Youghal Medieval Festival Committee and undertaken by Real Insights has revealed that Youghal Medieval Festival provides an economic spin off to the value of €863,000 to the town of Youghal.

Key metrics from the report also revealed that 98% percent of attendees will return to the festival in the future. Attendees were also scored on their overall satisfaction of their experience and their likelihood to recommend the festival, with 4.86 out of 5 and 9.62 out of 10 respectively.

Thanks to a partnership with the Heritage Council, Irish Walled Towns Network, and Cork County Council, the Youghal Medieval Festival has been held every summer since 2007, except in 2020, while in 2021 it was an ‘online’ event during COVID. Aiming to celebrate Youghal’s unique built heritage, the event is centred around bringing the towns Heritage and identity to life by means of a wholesome, authentic fun family day out.

Held on the August Bank Holiday, the festival features 19 activities including a Medieval Viking tented village, School of Irish Archaeology Workshops, Archery Displays, Traditional arts and crafts and the Youghal Pipe Band as well as 8 craft stalls and 8 food stalls.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr, Frank O’Flynn highlighted how, “The Youghal Medieval Festival has had a fascinating impact on the local economy. Families travel from near and far to attend the event. Its success is thanks to the incredible community work that goes into making the festival a possibility. Cork has always had a rich history of festivals, and we are proud to have such a successful one here on our doorstep”.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Valerie O’Sullivan acknowledged the significance of the festival saying, “Drawing thousands of visitors to Cork every year, the Youghal Medieval Festival is great significance to the Council and to the town of Youghal. Key metrics revealed from this report are a confirmation of the festival’s success. The key takeaway from the report is not just the huge economic value of €863,00 but also the overall satisfaction of visitors to the event with 9.62 out of 10 likely to recommend the festival to a friend. The Youghal Medieval Festival certainly has a bright future ahead.”

To view the full Evaluation of Youghal Medieval Festival Report please visit the Cork County Council website at CorkCoCo.ie.