Bruce College acquired by UK education group

23 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Bruce College announces today that it has joined the Dukes Education family of schools – an international schools group, which is in 80 settings across the UK, Ireland, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland.

One of the best-known schools in the Munster region, Bruce College is a co-educational school founded in 1990 by Liam O’Hora and currently provides senior cycle tuition and exam preparation courses in twenty-six Leaving Cert subjects to over 270 full-time students and many thousands of part time students annually, while employing fifty full and part-time staff.

The name and operating model at Bruce College are to remain unchanged and it will be business as usual. Principal, Micheál Landers, is to continue in his existing role however the founder of Bruce College, Liam O Hora, will exit the organisation.

Principal of Bruce College, Micheál Landers – “This is a very important day for Bruce College as we open a new chapter on one of Cork’s city’s leading educational institutions. Over the past thirty-four years, we have played a critical part in preparing many thousands of the city’s fifth and sixth year students for the Leaving Certificate examination as well as assisting many thousands more in both junior and senior cycle revision courses. Our staff have made a huge contribution to education in the region, with countless students having passed through our doors. Our focus on excellence will continue under Dukes Education, and our combined expertise and experience will help build on our great mutual successes to date.”

Aatif Hassan, Chairman and Founder of Dukes Education, said: “I am delighted to be welcoming our second Irish school into the Dukes family of schools. This is a very good fit for both organisations. Bruce College has an excellent track record in supporting Irish students in the challenging journey towards academic achievement and success. Dukes’ vision is centred on the power of education to transform lives and I know we will each benefit and grow from this new partnership and help set many more young people on the road to successful and fulfilled lives.”

The shareholders (vendors) were advised by Clearwater International. In April last year, the Institute of Education in Dublin became the first Irish school to join the Dukes family.