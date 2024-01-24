How do you create a cosy, cocooning living room?

24 January 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

In the living room, comfort is as fundamental as the design and practicality of the furniture. This is reflected in the popularity of homes with a cocooning feel. Fleece textures, velvety touches, and materials all come together to turn the living room into a real bubble of comfort.

Here are some essential pieces of furniture and decorative objects to create a cosy, cocooning living room!

You may have noticed the return of thick materials and generous cut-outs in our interiors. From sofas that feel like down jackets to wrap-around armchairs, furniture is reinventing the living room to give it a cosy, familiar feel. Inherited from the Nordic countries and the “Hygge” trend, the cocooning style is a way of life above all.

The aim? To make the interior an escape from external aggressions, a place to recharge one’s batteries. The decor seeks beyond simple comfort to reach a higher concept: “comfort”.

That’s what a cocooning living room is all about a warm, comfortable place to call your own. And if you think that this decorating look is reserved for old chalets or country houses, Maison Créative will prove you wrong by revealing the keys to a successful, cosy living room.

Choose a cosy sofa for a cocooning living room!

The sofa embodies the very essence of the living room: without it, there’s no place for a living room. However, not all sofa sizes contribute to creating a cosy living room. The seating should be as generous as possible, inviting the whole family to laze around. When it comes to materials, the popularity of leather is declining in favour of thicker fabrics such as velvet. This is because we need to feel enveloped as if protected by the living room’s centrepiece.

Cocooning household linen!

Needs to be addressed by many: household linen is a key component of a cosy living room. Fluffy plaids always add a lovely drape to the living room seating, whether laid in a hurry or lined up neatly. Cushions are just as essential to the comfort of the living room; they enhance the sofa’s silhouette, especially when chosen in a dark colour or covered with a light pattern.

Which rug should you choose for a cosy living room?

We prefer very soft models for a cosy living room, although they are less easy to maintain. Then there’s the choice between trendy Berber and kilim rugs or timeless faux fur.

How do you make a living room cosy with accessories?

Details are essential to create a harmonious whole. Refine the cosy style with the right accessories in the living room – as in the rest of your home. Clicks reinforce the cocooning spirit to create a subdued atmosphere in the evening and dress up the coffee table for the rest of the day. Think of coloured models or those with a graphic cut-out for a subtle designer touch to your living room décor.

A small coffee table for a cosy living room!

Coffee tables are a must-have piece of furniture, but for a cosy feel, it’s best to opt for smaller sizes. Sofa ends, and nesting tables are gradually replacing large tables. As these models are compact and airy, they can be moved around more easily and add rhythm to the style of the living room. For a modern feel, place these side tables next to an armchair or against a wall in the room. This is a great way to improve traffic flow.

Thick curtains for a cosy atmosphere!

We can’t say it often enough: the cocooning living room loves curtains. Curtains are often overlooked in the living room but are essential for comfort. They dress the windows with elegance and enhance the intimacy of the space. If you want to turn your living room into a cocoon, choose curtains in a thick, opaque fabric or superimpose net curtains to create a material effect.

CBD to relax in your home/cocoon

Unlike THC (another cannabinoid), CBD has no psychotropic properties. It is harmless and does not present any risk of addiction. Therefore, The molecule has the opposite effect of causing irritation: it helps you relax and unwind.