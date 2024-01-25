Cork English College now looking for Host Families for Summer 2024

25 January 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Welcome an international student to your home this Summer. Cork English College are currently looking for new hosts to work with us in providing an authentic Irish experience to students from all over the world. Choose to host an adult or teenage student, male or female, the choice is yours.

“We offer competitive rates, full training & guidance, as well as 24/7 support. Since 1978 we’ve welcomed international students to Cork and have extensive experience in working with both students & families. If you’re based in Cork city or suburbs and on a bus route our dedicated accommodation team would be more than happy to hear from you, a family member, friend or a neighbour and we even provide referral fees!

To learn more pick up the phone and ring us on 021 4551522 or email audrey@corkenglishcollege.ie “