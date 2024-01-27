Almost €1.8m funding for Ballycotton dredging works

27 January 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East James O’Connor has welcomed more than €1.778 million in Government funding for dredging works at Ballycotton Harbour in Co Cork.

Deputy O’Connor’s Fianna Fáil party colleague, Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue TD, announced a total of €12.7 million for 15 marine infrastructure projects. The funding aims to address the impacts of Brexit on Irish coastal communities. It will be delivered by local authorities. These projects were previously put forward by the local authorities under the Brexit Adjustment Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme (BALAMI) 2022-2023.

Up to €55.3m has been allocated to date under the scheme for 164 marine infrastructure projects located in 13 coastal local authorities nationwide since its introduction. The scheme was initiated to support local authorities to rejuvenate Ireland’s coastal and marine infrastructure specifically to address the economic consequences of Brexit arising from the implications to the Irish fishing industry.

Deputy O’Connor said: “The allocation of almost €1.8 million in funding for Ballycotton Harbour is hugely welcome. It is vital that the dredging project progresses. It will dramatically upgrade and modernise Ballycotton Harbour and improve its functionality, it will also create more economic opportunities.

“The seafood industry is of significant social and economic importance to Cork and will always play a huge role in the economic viability of our local coastal communities. It is hugely important that we continue to support the industry as it continues to face challenges posed by Brexit.”

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is administering the scheme, and each local authority is responsible for governance and delivery of its own projects.