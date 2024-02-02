Carrigaline GAA volunteer honoured for 40 years of service

2 February 2024

By Elaine Murphy

Kevin O’Driscoll, a volunteer who dedicated a life-time of service to working with athletes in Carrigaline, has been honoured with the latest Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award.

Kevin has been an active member of the Carrigaline GAA club for 40 years. During his time with the club, he was involved in the under age committee within the county, was a manager/selector on a number of under age club and Inter County Teams, was involved with the adult section of the club and was a delegate to the Cork County Board. He was also involved in numerous committees for both the club and county.

Kevin is currently the Chairperson of Carrigaline GAA Club, where he introduced a ‘One Club’ initiative ensuring that equal standards be brought to the male and female players. He further ensured that coaching at all levels is promoted, that strength and conditioning will become an integral part for each and every player in the years to come and that the facilities required will be in place for the youngest member to the oldest.

Over the years, Kevin has also been involved in many development projects, ensuring that Carrigaline teams had the best possible facilities and equipment available to them both on and off the field. He has also been involved in bringing teams to compete at the highest levels in Cork County. He even wrote a song titled ‘Up the Carrig’ which was sung after the County Final victories.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said; “We are delighted to honour Kevin O’Driscoll with this award, as it has been designed to honour people who very generously give their time and commitment to helping others in their local community. Kevin’s contributions to his community have been recognized by those who have spent time with him simply because of everything he does and has done for the betterment of the Carrigaline club and more importantly its members both young, old and also those within the community. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Kevin for his efforts and to thank those who nominated him for the award.”

The Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards are sponsored by The Carrigdhoun Newspaper and Gerald McCarthy Giftware.

The judging panel for the Community Spirit Awards are made up of a mixture of representatives from the public and private sector within the community.

The judging panel for this award was:

Carmel Lonergan, Group Director of Operations, Trigon Hotels

Nicola Radley, Senior Executive Officer, Municipal District Operations & Rural Development at Cork County Council

Vincent O’Donovan, Publisher of The Carrigdhoun Newspaper

