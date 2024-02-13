Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Metropole Hotel

13 February 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Metropole Hotel is inviting people to celebrate the most romantic day of the year in the heart of Cork city.

The 126-year old hotel, which was honoured at the Historic Hotels of Europe Awards last year, has launched a Valentine’s evening package starting at €315.

Customers can avail of a one night stay with breakfast and a three-course dinner at The MET Bar & Restaurant along with a glass of Prosecco each. The offer is on stays at the Signature Double, Executive Double and Full House Suite, subject to availability.

The hotel is also serving afternoon tea for anyone who wants to escape the bustle of the city centre. The dishes include homemade mini scones and a selection of mini sandwiches such as coronation chicken on brown soda bread or classic cucumber and minted cream cheese. There is also a selection of sweet treats such as white chocolate and raspberry blondie, lemon curd choux bun and vanilla and thyme créme brulee.

Afternoon tea is €35PP.

General Manager of The Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell said; “Valentine’s Day is a special time of the year for many couples and the team at the Metropole Hotel love to go the extra mile to help them celebrate this romantic occasion. The team strives to ensure that all guests get the best of service and we have people available to offer advice on where to go for a nice walk, the best flowers or even an engagement ring.”

Valentine’s Evening packages can be booked online at https://secure.themetropolehotel.ie/convert/site/The%20Metropole%20Hotel%20Cork/en/rate/6186412.html?partya=0&noerr=