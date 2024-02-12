GIFT IDEAS: Valentine’s Flowers for sale in English Market

12 February 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

With Valentine’s Day nearing closer, the traders at the English Market have been busy preparing and curating a selection of local food gifts, crafts and treats, perfect for the last-minute shoppers to pick up for your loved one ahead of the big day.

Below are a selection of traders offering a variety of options to suit all tastes and budgets.

The Roughy Foodie and Roughty’s Little Sister

Spring has arrived at Roughty’s Little Sister, who has just opened its flower stall right in time for Valentine’s. The stall offers a stunning range of locally grown flowers and wildflowers, ranging from roses, tulips, sunflowers and so much more. The beautifully covered flowers are hand-picked and prepared to your desired look and are perfectly accompanied by a selection of gorgeous, hand-made Irish chocolates. To help make your Valentine’s evening even more special, The Roughty Foodie stocks a range of food hampers including the ‘Pure Cork Tapas Box’ for €125, that contains a selection of local farmhouse cheese, chutney, biscuits, cured meats, smoked salmon and more, everything you need to set up a romantic night-in. For the ultimate treat, they are also offering a bunch of 12 red roses and a tapas box for €99.

Visit theroughtyfoodie.com to order hampers online or visit the English Market stall.

O’Mahony’s Butchers

For something a little different, O’Mahony Butchers has a selection of tasty and exotic meats guaranteed to spark up your appetite. Choose a romantic home-cooked meal of steak for two, with O’Mahony’s 50 day dry aged Black Angus Côte de Boeuf. This thick cut Rib-eye Steak on the bone is full of flavour and sure to leave you satisfied this Valentine’s.

The Chocolate Shop

Synonymous with Valentine’s Day, chocolate is a universal treat that is always sure to delight! The Chocolate Shop has a variety of heart-shaped chocolate boxes, in a range of sizes and finishes, filled with a delicious selection of the finest handmade chocolates The Chocolate Shop is best known for. The Chocolate Shop also stocks a full range of smaller Valentine’s chocolate gifts – perfect tokens of love that are sure to have Cupid in full flight! Prices for the Valentine’s heart-shaped boxes range from €11 to €50. Visit chocolate.ie to order online for click and collect or home delivery nationwide.

On The Pig’s Back

Doing what they do best, On The Pig’s Back has a variety of Cheese and Charcuterie hamper available from €55. The Antipasti Board for two comes with your choice of wine or prosecco to toast the occasion, as you recreate an authentic tapas experience at home. Contents include a selection of cheese and charcuterie as well as On the Pig’s Back Terrine, Paté, crackers, dressed mixed olives, relishes, pickles and fruit, black olive tapenade and lemon and garlic hummus. Visit onthepigsback.ie to view the full range of options available for delivery nationwide.

As always, the English Market is the home of quality Irish food, with everything you need all under one roof, to help create a romantic date for two this Valentine’s Day. The English Market is open 8am-6pm, Monday to Saturday (closed on Sundays & Bank Holidays). For more information and to keep up to date with the latest news, visit The English Market social media pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or visit www.corkcity.ie/en/english- market/