Over €10 million in Government funding allocated for the N22 in 2024

23 February 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Safety at N22 Castlemore Junction, a step closer

Local Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed Government funding of almost €10.5 million for completion works on the the N22 Ballyvourney to Macroom bypass.

The Cork North West TD added that he was especially pleased to see approval for €30,000 in funding for safety works at Castlemore Cross junction.

A total of €63.9 million has been approved for national roads and greenways in Cork city and county. The funding was announced as part of a total of over €500 million allocated to National Roads and Greenways nationwide. The allocations will be made to local authorities across the country through Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Deputy Moynihan said: “I’m delighted to see an allocation of almost €10.5 million funding for the N22 this year. The vast bulk of this investment is for finalising the Ballyvourney section of the road.

“I am also pleased that there is further significant allocation of funding of €30,000 for safety works at the exiting N22 road at Castlemore and Ballyvourney. It will allow the County Council to advance planning and design of a safer junction.

“The Council have proposed a roundabout which will improve access and road safety and there is a great deal of work yet before we get to construction, this initial funding puts us on course to advance to design and planning.

“This is especially welcomed as I had the opportunity recently to show the Minister of State for Transport, Jack Chambers these areas of concern here on the ground first hand.”

The Cork North West TD added: “In total over €63.9 million has been approved for national roads and greenways in Cork city and county. This funding will help ensure that our roads are safe, reliable and accessible for everyone who uses them.

“A top priority of Fianna Fáil in Government is continuing to invest in the maintenance and improvement of our road network to make it as safe as possible while improving regional connectivity and supporting regional economic development.

“Continued investment in Greenways is welcome, as they protect important habitats and provide corridors for people and wildlife. They help improve air and water quality and provide enjoyable and safe options for transportation, so it is important they continue to receive appropriate investment.

“There are a number of other N22 junctions I would have liked TII to fund safety works for and while there isn’t an allocation today for them I will be following up right away with the TII on there plans.”