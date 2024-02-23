23 February 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Sponsored by Cork County and Cork City Councils and operated by the Cork Federation of Muintir na Tíre, the Annual Cork Schools Garden competition is open to all primary schools in Cork City and County who have a school garden or are in the process of developing one. The 2024 competition is accepting applications from schools up until Friday 29th March and for further information visit https://www.muintircork.com/competitions-and-programmes/cork-school-gardens.