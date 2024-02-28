Cork County Council Approves Grants to Arts Organisations and Artists 2024

128 Artists and arts organisations are set to receive funding of over €166,000 from Cork County Council through its 2024 Arts Grants Scheme. Considering the scheme at their meeting on Monday February 12th Councillors noted that there has been a sharp rise in applications to the Arts Grants Scheme over the past two years. This 42% increase in requests for funding indicates that not only has arts and cultural activity returned to pre-pandemic levels, but also that the county’s organisations and artists have strong and ambitious plans for the coming year.

Welcoming the Council’s funding decision, Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Frank O’Flynn said,