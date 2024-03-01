Collins Aerospace in Cork is “Inspiring youth with STEM opportunities”

1 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

On Thursday 29 February, RTX business, Collins Aerospace – based at a Penrose Wharf, Cork City office – opened its doors to 19 female students from its Churchfield catchment area in an effort to inspire them to pursue fields in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects.

“At our Cork facility, where we are very active in defining the future of sustainable aviation, we employ some 100 people, with many women in key engineering roles including electric and propulsion systems for aircraft. ” said a spokesperson.

The ‘Introduce a Girl to Engineering’ event is part of a global initiative run by Collins Aerospace at its sites across the globe. Now in its 23rd year, the programme involves inviting girls from local schools to visit a Collins Aerospace site so they can get a feel for the wide variety of roles and career options that are available.

Here in Cork, it was an opportunity for young women from the local community to learn more about applied engineering and technology and for the Collins team to inspire those through their own stories of studying engineering and how they’ve progressed in and pursued their own careers.

The school visiting the Cork site was Scoil Padre Pio National School. The day included several presentations, a tour of the site and STEM activities which included building a wind-powered car.

Ray Foley, Site Director, Collins Aerospace in Cork said, “Empowering young minds through STEM education is not just an investment in their future but a commitment to shaping a brighter tomorrow. Welcoming Scoil Padre Pio National School to our site fosters a bridge between education and industry, opening a door on opportunity for all and inspiring the innovators of the future.”

In 2023, 26 in-person and virtual ‘Introduce a Girl to Engineering’ events took place at Collins Aerospace sites across the globe, with over 1,552 young women between six- and 18-years old attending, and 500+ employees involved in the planning and execution of the event globally.