Mad Hatters Tea Party in aid of Cork ARC

1 March 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Hats, Bubbles & Afternoon Tea at the Glasshouse, Montenotte Hotel for a Great Cause

A novel fundraiser for Cork ARC Cancer Support House will take place at the Glasshouse, The Montenotte Hotel on Thursday 14 March from 4pm to 6pm. All you need is a hat and a ticket to Cork’s own Mad Hatter’s Tea Party! And even if you don’t wear a hat, then there will be plenty to choose from as milliner Celestine McCoy of Hattitude Kinsale will have a fabulous array of headpieces on show at the event.

Organised by Cork ARC Board Member Rhona Higgins, the event will raise funds to provide support services for cancer patients in Cork. Tickets are available from Cork ARC. Prizes kindly donated by Cork Laser Clinic, The Montenotte Hotel and Designer’d.