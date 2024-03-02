What can Ireland expect from England ahead of their Six Nations matchup?

2 March 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Rugby

As Ireland gears up for their Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham on March 9, anticipation is high for what could be a defining match in their campaign for back-to-back Grand Slams.

The Irish squad, under the firm hand of Andy Farrell, has shown formidable form, with comfortable victories over France, Italy, and Wales under their belt. However, the upcoming match against England, who are rebounding from a loss to Scotland, presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities.

The Threat of England

England, under Steve Borthwick’s leadership, have been a mix of potential and unpredictability. Despite finishing third in the last Rugby World Cup, England’s performance in the Six Nations has been less convincing, marked by a significant defeat to Scotland.

Nonetheless, Ireland’s assistant coach, Mike Catt, has highlighted England’s capacity to pose a serious threat, particularly noting the inherent danger they bring to the field. France, the only comparable Northern Hemisphere team to Ireland, offer the best glimpse of recent performances against England.

Preparation

Ireland’s preparation for their upcoming Six Nations match against England at Twickenham involves a focused review and adjustment of their game plan, especially following their performance against Wales.

Catt highlighted the need for Ireland to return to their core strengths, which have been slightly neglected in recent games. The team has addressed specific areas of their play that need improvement to ensure they are fully prepared to face a challenging England side.

The squad’s training sessions have been sharp, indicating a strong resolve to enhance their performance for the next match.

Injury Update

Ireland’s squad sees positive developments on the injury front, with Garry Ringrose participating fully in training, marking a significant step towards his return. Hugo Keenan is also making progress, engaging in fitness work alongside the team, hinting at a potential comeback.

However, Ryan Baird was sidelined due to a back spasm, and Oli Jager is dealing with a minor knee issue. These updates indicate a mostly healthy squad with key players on track for potential inclusion.

The Question Remains

As the match approaches, the question remains: Can Ireland maintain their momentum and edge closer to a historic Grand Slam, or will England, with their blend of experience and emerging talent, rediscover their form and derail Ireland’s ambitions? One thing is certain: a thrilling encounter awaits at Twickenham, showcasing rugby at its best.