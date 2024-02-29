15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
29th February, 2024

Billy Kelleher MEP visits BioPharma company AbbVie in Carrigtwohill to inspect new €60 million expansion

29 February 2024
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

A €60 million expansion at AbbVie in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork was announced in 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2025. It will create 70 new jobs. During his visit, the MEP was met by the Site Leadership Team and employees who outlined the work they do to foster an award-winning workplace culture and build partnerships with local communities.

AbbVie has been recognised as a Best Large Workplace for the past 11 consecutive years and was recently named as one of Ireland’s best workplaces in pharma and healthcare. The company has also been named one of the Best Workplaces for Women for the past five years.

Pictured with Billy Kelleher MEP who recently visited the AbbVie biopharmaceutical facility in Carrigtwohill, Cork, to inspect work presently underway to enlarge the site and to allow it to support AbbVie’s aesthetics business were: (L-R) Owen Drummond, Supply Chain Compliance and Programme Manager; Denise Bulman, Quality Assurance Programme Manager; Padraig Purcell, Operational Excellence Manager; Sripriya Nama, Senior Business Systems Validation Engineer; Billy Kelleher MEPMalcolm Garde, Site Head; Kasia Pilarska, Senior Manufacturing Coordinator; Siva Chinnasamy, Technical Operations Manager; and Liz Tolan, Quality Assurance Site Director. Picture. John Allen

