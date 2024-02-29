Billy Kelleher MEP visits BioPharma company AbbVie in Carrigtwohill to inspect new €60 million expansion

29 February 2024

By Mary Bermingham

A €60 million expansion at AbbVie in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork was announced in 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2025. It will create 70 new jobs. During his visit, the MEP was met by the Site Leadership Team and employees who outlined the work they do to foster an award-winning workplace culture and build partnerships with local communities.

AbbVie has been recognised as a Best Large Workplace for the past 11 consecutive years and was recently named as one of Ireland’s best workplaces in pharma and healthcare. The company has also been named one of the Best Workplaces for Women for the past five years.