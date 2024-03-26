People of Cork urged to take the Purple Pledge for Epilepsy Ireland

26 March 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Purple Day® is the biggest fundraising day of the year for Epilepsy Ireland and this year, they are appealing to the people of Dublin to support their work on Tuesday the 26th of March by taking the Purple Pledge!

Epilepsy is a very common condition, with around 1 in 115 people affected. There are over 5,500 people living with epilepsy in Cork and over 45,000 people living with epilepsy in Ireland. Epilepsy Ireland is the national organisation supporting and representing people with epilepsy and their families.

“We rely on the support of many wonderful volunteers and fundraisers who step up on days like Purple Day® to help us raise the money needed to deliver our services. Epilepsy Ireland responds to 20,000 contacts each year from individuals and families, some newly diagnosed and others far along their journey with epilepsy. Our services include supporting people who are newly diagnosed with epilepsy; organising targeted events for children and teens with epilepsy on managing their condition; training teachers and SNAs on how best to support a child with epilepsy in the classroom, and much, much more”, says Epilepsy Ireland’s Fundraising and Development Manager, Cian Dikker. “Epilepsy Ireland’s services are vital to people in Cork living with epilepsy. However, the cost of providing these services is well in excess of the state funding we receive. This is why we are asking you to take the Purple Pledge to support our work in communities across the country.”

But what is the Purple Pledge? Cian explains:

“Your Purple Day® Pledge represents a commitment to our shared mission to achieve a society where no person’s life is limited by epilepsy. Take the Pledge and take on a challenge of your choice to raise funds. Ask your family, friends, and colleagues to join you and to donate in support of Epilepsy Ireland. “Pledge to walk, run, hike or cycle while wearing purple and raise funds for Epilepsy Ireland. The challenge is easy: join our community on Facebook, set up a fundraiser, and make some noise about getting active in purple on Tuesday the 26th March 2024! Whatever your personal pledge may be and whatever amount you raise, we’d love to have the people of Cork on board for Purple Day®. “Already we have a fast-growing community of people from across Ireland in our dedicated Facebook group – where pledgers are sharing their ideas for their fundraisers, having fun, and getting excited for their own pledge on March 26th! For more information about getting involved, contact us by emailing fundraising@epilepsy.ie.

“If you are unable to take the pledge, any donation, no matter the size, would be greatly appreciated. To donate, visit www.epilepsy.ie/donate.”

To learn more about epilepsy, Epilepsy Ireland, or Purple Day®, visit www.epilepsy.ie