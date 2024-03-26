26 March 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Philip King and Colm O’Callaghan Named March Cork Persons of the Month for Distinguished Contribution to ‘An Old Song Re-Sung,’ a Centennial Celebration of the Irish State

Philip King and Colm O’Callaghan are March Cork Persons of the Month for their role in producing An Old Song Re-Sung, a live concert and TV Programme to mark 100 years of the Irish State which took place last October.

Filmed at the RDS, and created in association with South Wind Blows, An Old Song Re-Sung commemorated the hundred years from 1923-2023 through the mediums of performance, song, music, dance, and spoken word. It highlights the various highs and lows, opportunities and challenges faced by the State over its first hundred years.

Performers included Irish chart-topper Dermot Kennedy, folk singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey, and multi IFTA winner Aiden Gillen, who has appeared in works such as Game of Thrones, The Wire, and portrayed Charlie Haughey in RTÉ’s Charlie. The concert aired on RTÉ One on Monday, October 30th.

Philip grew up in Glasheen, attended Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh in Bishopstown, and holds an Honorary Doctorate of Music from UCC. He has been a well known figure in the Cork and wider Irish arts scene for the past number of decades. His work has included producing the much-lauded RTÉ live music show Other Voices, being a founding member of folk rock band Scullion, and gaining a Grammy nomination for his music documentary Rocky World.

Most recently he has been presenting South Wind Blows, a music show that airs on RTÉ Radio One every Sunday evening. Drawing on decades of Philip’s experience in the music scene, this show presents a blend of music, song and chat.

Colm, a North Monastery and UCC alumnus from Blackpool, is currently Head of Specialist Factual Content at RTÉ. He has spent over thirty years working at the organisation, including roles as an executive producer and as Head of Irish Language Content, Education, and Science. He has a masters degree in Modern Irish History from UCD.

He has been involved with numerous IFTA-award winning works in the past, including 2018’s The Travellers, 2016’s These Walls can Talk, and 2015’s When Ali Came to Ireland. He also runs The Blackpool Sentinel, a blog that presents an eclectic mix of 80’s and 90’s alternative music, along with socio-cultural commentary focussed on both Cork and further afield.

“Philip and Colm represent the very best of Cork’s rich cultural tapestry. With Cork having played such a pivotal role in the Irish State over the past hundred years, it’s apt to present the Cork Person of the Month award to two sons of Cork who played a role in producing An Old Song Re-Sung, a work that triumphantly celebrates this milestone”, said awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan.

Philip and Colm’s names will now go forward alongside the other monthly winners for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch in January, 2025