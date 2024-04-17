Further expansion of pharmacists’ role logical next step – says Cork TD

17 April 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil Cork North West TD and Spokesperson on Public Health Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed Government approval to expand the role of pharmacists to include prescribing of certain medicines.

Deputy Moynihan’s Fianna Fáil colleague, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD received the go-ahead from his Cabinet colleagues to proceed with the drafting of a further amendment to the Health (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2024, which will lay the groundwork for the introduction of pharmacist prescribing.

Deputy Moynihan said: “I’m delighted that my Fianna Fáil colleague, Minister Stephen Donnelly has been given the green light to introduce an amendment that will make the provision in primary legislation for the further expansion of the role of pharmacists.

“This is a very welcome move. I have been calling for pharmacists to be given more powers for some time now as they a vital role in our health sector. Pharmacists provide importance guidance to patients and have demonstrated how valuable they can be during the roll out of vaccination programmes. Earlier this year new measures were introduced allowing pharmacists extend prescriptions from 6 months up to 12 months. The plans for a further expansion of their role is a logical next step to give them more responsibility, to allow them prescribe certain medicines. It will help alleviate pressures on GPs and improve the care for patients.”