WEST CORK: Businesses and farm organisations in Dunmanway discuss the town’s economic development

17 April 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher visited Dunmanway with local County Councillor Deirdre Kelly to meet with local organisations and businesses groups to discuss the town’s economic development.

Kelleher, who is seeking re-election to the European Parliament in June, is continuing his tradition of visiting Cork’s towns and villages to hear from people on the ground about how he can support their development from a European perspective.

“Dunmanway is a town with serious potential if it gets the investment it needs. I met with the local Chamber of Commerce and I was very impressed with their plans for the future.

“Cllr. Kelly also showed me around the site in the town centre that she wants the County Council to purchase and develop into a car back to help spur on the economic development of the town.

“Significant investment is needed to upgrade the town’s wastewater treatment facilities. Lack of capacity is holding back the town’s growth.

“Later on, myself and Cllr Kelly met with West Cork IFA officials and members to discuss issues of concern.

“Farmers in West Cork are under pressure in the short term with inclement weather. However in the long term, there are concerns about the future of the Nitrates Derogation and the level of new regulation that now needs to be implemented.

“I believe that the EU should pause the introduction of any new regulations and allow the existing ones time to be implemented and reviewed.

“Really looking forward to continuing my visits to towns and villages across Cork with my local authority colleagues,” concluded Kelleher.