AUDIO: MEP hopeful comments on windfarm development

6 May 2024

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

John Mullins, A fine Gael Ireland South candidate for European elections and former CEO of Bord Gais and Renewable Energy Entrepreneur has issued a statement on wind farms:

“I welcome the progress of the Designated Maritime Area Plan (DMAP) process. As part of this process four sites have been chosen for wind farms and two sites are off the Waterford coast and two are off south Wexford. It is wonderful to see progress here as Ireland needs to advance in this area but it is vital that we get the accompanying grid plans from EirGrid and that new interconnections are considered. Proper resources need to be put in place to enable the projects to get through foreshore and planning.

We also need to ensure that there is proper engagement with fishermen and other maritime interests so that these projects can be a success for all.

It is important that this €1bn per annum opportunity sticks to the proposed timetable and that it is enabled by an all of Government approach.

Plans at Rosslare and Cork Ports must also be accelerated to enable the construction and maintenance of the offshore wind farms.”