The Pick of Cork’s Casinos

7 May 2024

By Roger Kennedy

It’s no surprise that Ireland’s second biggest city is not just a great place to live. It also proves to be a big draw for tourists who want to explore this particular corner of the Country.

There are many attractions waiting for them ranging from the famous Crawford Art Gallery to countless pubs offering a warm welcome and restaurants serving every possible cuisine a foodie could desire.

Alongside these, there is another form of entertainment that’s enjoyed by visitors and residents of Cork alike – the casino. The Irish love of betting is well known, indeed gaming is performing best in the country’s economy.

The rise in the popularity of online casinos is also helping to fuel something of a boom-time for land-based operators too, as these five fine examples in Cork only go to show.

Liberty Arcade and Casino

Let’s begin our tour of the best casinos in and around Cork with one of the very oldest that you’ll find. The Liberty Arcade and Casino opened its doors for the very first time way back in 1929. Over the years it has grown and developed and today is a very different place from the original casino in Midleton.

Pay it a visit and you’ll find no less than 100 different slots games for you to try your luck on as well as a full range of table games including roulette and blackjack. You can also enjoy a meal and a drink while you’re there at its first-class restaurant and bar.

Address: 8 Pearse Square, Kilgarvan, Cobh, Co. Cork

Victoria Sporting Casino

While many people today prefer to look online for a casino there’s a particularly fine example of the bricks and mortar variety in the city’s iconic Victorian Quarter, with an appropriate name to boot.

It was first opened in 1980 and has been through various transformations in the intervening 44 years. The “Sporting” in its title refers to a period during which it was a prestigious snooker club. But today it has evolved into an equally well-equipped casino. It follows its online counterparts’ model of offering electronic games including slots and video poker which offer all the fun that you’d expect.

If you’re searching for casino after dark it will be very easy to find. The large and already imposing building is also bedecked in neon lights- like a mini Las Vegas in the heart of St. Patrick’s Quay

Address: 5 St Patrick’s Quay, Victorian Quarter, Cork.

The Bank Casino and Card Club

Anyone looking for exclusivity in a casino will find it here. This is a private membership casino. But please don’t let that put you off as applications for new memberships are always welcomed here.

It’s also definitely a place for night owls as it only opens from 11pm and closes again at dawn. So while the city sleeps the high rollers can come out to play. As well as one of the best selections of slots not just in Cork but in the whole of Ireland this is a casino where table games are taken very seriously indeed.

Along with roulette and baccarat it’s also a place where talented poker players head for when they want a challenging game. So if you’re serious about your Texas Hold’em and Five Card Stud, this could well be the place for you.

Address: Clarkes Bridge House, Centre, Cork

The Gold Rush Casino

Did you know that there are amounts of gold to be found in Ireland? If you don’t fancy prospecting yourself then you could find another potential source of wealth at Cork’s Gold Rush Casino. It’s part of the biggest single gambling franchise in Ireland with four different outlets.

The main one, in MacCurtain Street, never closes which makes it exceptionally popular. It’s also a big hit with tourists thanks to its proximity to many other of the city’s main attractions.

For those who prefer a more intimate atmosphere the three other outlets in the city might be more to their taste. But, for our money, this is the one to head for if you want the widest range of games.

Address: 3 MacCurtain Street, Victorian Quarter, Cork

Macau Casino

Here’s a little piece of the famous Far Eastern casino resort transported 6,000 miles to the heart of Cork.

The glamorous surroundings include all the slots and table games that you could want and it’s also perfect for sports fans as it operates a sportsbook too. With several restaurants and bars too, it’s the real deal and well worth a visit.

Address: 16 St Patrick’s St, Centre, Cork

So there you have them. Five of the very best casinos in Cork. Which ones you choose to sample is up to you – and we wish you the very best of luck when you do.